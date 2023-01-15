Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 330 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,623,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $81.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.