Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 3,886 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $31.45 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

