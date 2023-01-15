Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

