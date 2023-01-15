Parthenon LLC Has $18.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parthenon LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,811,000 after buying an additional 259,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

