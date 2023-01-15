Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General Mills by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after buying an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $82.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.