Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 262,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.