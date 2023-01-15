Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 88,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.