Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.27.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

