Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 1,610 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.62.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

