Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWM stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

