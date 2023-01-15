Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.31.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

