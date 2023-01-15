Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 315,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.