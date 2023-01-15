Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,507,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

