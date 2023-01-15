Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 28,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

TXN opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

