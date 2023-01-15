Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 418 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $162.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.