Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 88 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

ILMN stock opened at $201.11 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $405.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

