Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.