Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $288.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

