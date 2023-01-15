Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

