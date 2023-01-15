Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $14.29 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

