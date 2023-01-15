Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $363,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

IP stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

