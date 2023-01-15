Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $388,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.39.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.35.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

