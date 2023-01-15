Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of C opened at $49.92 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

