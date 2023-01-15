Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Price Performance

AADR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $64.77.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.