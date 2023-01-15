Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LH opened at $251.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $290.20.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).
