Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

NYSE:LH opened at $251.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.