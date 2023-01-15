Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,513,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

