Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

