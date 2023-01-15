Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 154 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $99.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $770.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.71 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $284,779.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,131.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,251 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.