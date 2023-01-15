Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $104.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.