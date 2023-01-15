Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,776 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 523.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of MILN opened at $28.45 on Friday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

