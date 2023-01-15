Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

