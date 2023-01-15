Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 251 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,557.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,446.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,303.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,571.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.