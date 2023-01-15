Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 8,677 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.