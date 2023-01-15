Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

