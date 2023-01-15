Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Petro Rio from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Petro Rio Price Performance

PTRRY stock opened at 6.63 on Thursday. Petro Rio has a one year low of 6.63 and a one year high of 6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of 4.86.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

