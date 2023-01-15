Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.