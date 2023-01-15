Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,685,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,103 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Pfizer worth $249,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

