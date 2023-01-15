Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

