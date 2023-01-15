Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,733,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

