Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Tutor Perini worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 5.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $317,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 477,721 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 29.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $878,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

