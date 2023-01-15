Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 5,472 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

IWR stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

