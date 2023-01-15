Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 99,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mosaic by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.