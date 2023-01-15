Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 294 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $659.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $265.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $746.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $582.07 and its 200 day moving average is $518.44.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($516.13) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.