Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 38,527 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,527 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

