Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $43,000 in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.27.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $349.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $504.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

