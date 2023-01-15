Piper Sandler Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $145.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs



Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

