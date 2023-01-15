Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

