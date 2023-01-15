Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.02

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.02 and traded as high as $37.75. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 9,749 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $218.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

