Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($14.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International Stock Performance

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 326 ($3.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.31).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.