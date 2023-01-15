Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.41

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.41 and traded as high as C$35.37. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$35.30, with a volume of 2,233,837 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.43.

The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.41. The company has a market cap of C$23.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$13.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

